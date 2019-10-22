Centerville Bulldogs prevail over CCA in 8-A action

THIBODAUX _ The Centerville Bulldogs posted a 35-0 District 8-1A victory over the Convenant Christian Academy Lions Friday here at Nicholls State University Field.

Centerville (6-1, 1-1) posted its first District 8-A victory of the season following the 35-0 shutout victory over CCA Friday.

CHS’ Trevyn Guilbeau broke a scoreless tie with a 4-yard touchdown run, lifting the Bulldogs outfront by a 6-0 advantage.

Tyler Gunner hit paydirt from six yards out before Morty Frederick tacked on the two-point conversion, giving CHS a 14-0 lead in the opening quarter.

Morty Frederick scored on a 3-yard TD before Guilbeau booted the point-after-touchdown.

Defensive tackle Amarion Chatman returned an interception for a 5-yard touchdown prior to Guilbeau connecting on the extra-point as Centerville sailed outfront by a 28-0 advantage at the half.

Centerville quarterback Braden Gaspard closed out the scoring on a 1-yard TD plunge before Guilbeau booted the extra-point, handing the Centerville Bulldogs the huge 35-0 victory over Convenant Christian.

Frederick led the Bulldogs in rushing with 17 totes for 174 yards and one TD. Gunner rushed nine times for 78 yards and one score. Guilbeau had eight carries for 44 yards and one TD. Matt Sonnier rushed 10 times for 34 yards. Timothy White had one carry for three yards while Ben Simpson had two totes for seven yards and Braden Gaspard carried one time for one yard and one TD.

Leading tacklers for the CHS Bulldogs included: Travyn Guilbeau, 2 total, 1 solo, 1 assist; Morty Frederick, 8 total, 6 solo, 2 assist, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack; Matt Sonnier, 5 total, 4 solo, 1 assist, 1 sack; Tyler Gunner, 4 total, 2 solo, 2 assist; Ben Simpson, 5 total, 3 solo, 2 assist; Dillon Mitchell, 1 total, 1 solo; Ezra Armstrong, 1 total, 1 solo; Trevor Johnson, 2 total, 2 solo; 1 sack; Amarion Chatman, 7 total, 7 solo, 4 tackle-for- loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 TD; Byrce Miquez, 2 total, 1 solo, 1 assist, 1 sack and Traveone Dauphine, 2 total, 1 solo, 1 assist.

Centerville (6-1, 1-1) will travel to play Vermilion Catholic Friday in District 8-A action.