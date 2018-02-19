PIERCE HANAGRIFF OF the Hanson Memorial Tigers grabs a rebound during Friday’s action at the Billy Gene Talbot Gymnasium.
KOBE RANDOLPH OF Centerville goes to the hoop over the outstretched hand of Bryson Colbert of Hanson Friday at the Billy Gene Gymnasium.
Centerville Bulldogs post win over HMS Tigers
Marquis Strawder scored a game-high 26 points, leading the Centerville Bulldogs to a 69-35 victory over the Hanson Memorial Tigers in District 7-1A finale Friday at the Billy Gene Talbot Gymnasium.
Centerville improved to 13-11 overall and 4-2 in 7-1A with the road win. Hanson dropped to 3-17 overall and 1-5 in 7-1A.
Strawder scored nine of his game-high 26 points in the second quarter, leading the Bulldogs to a comfortable 30-19 advantage.
Centerville opened with a 16-7 lead at the end of the first period before going on a 14-12 second quarter flurry for the 30-19 halftime lead. Strawder fueled the Bulldogs’ charge with nine more points in the third quarter as CHS enjoyed a 21-6 spurt for a 51-25 cushion. Centerville salted away the 69-35 District 7-1A victory with an 18-10 flurry in the final period.
Strawder paced the Bulldogs’ attack with 26 points on 10-2’s and 6 of 10 free throws. Tykeith Joseph pumped in 12 points, hitting on 3-2’s along with 6 of 8 freebies.
Jaylon Cooks bagged 10 points on 5-2’s while Jackson Hebert made good on 4-2’s for 8 points while Travis Billiot connected on 1-2 and 1 of 2 free throws for 3 points while Landon Lanclos drained one 3-pointer for 3 points.
Rounding out Centerville scorers were: Xavier Armstrong, 1-2, 2; Andrew Johnson, 1-2, 2; Ryan Young, 1-2, 2 points and Kobe Randolph, 1-2 free throws, 1 point.
Bryson Colbert led the Hanson Tigers with eight points on 2-3’s and 2 of 3 free throws.
Josh Frost collected seven points on 1-2 and 5 of 8 charity shots.
Pierce Hangriff poured in five points on one deuce and 3 of 4 free throws.
Koby Boudreaux added four points on 2-2’s while Kane Boudreaux drained 2-2’s for 4 points. Brian. Sonnier knocked down a trey for 3 points with Abdiel Macias hitting a long-range bomb for his 3 points. Joe Lange went 1 for 2 from the charity stripe for one point, rounding out the scoring for the Hanson Tigers.