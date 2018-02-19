Centerville Bulldogs post win over HMS Tigers

Marquis Strawder scored a game-high 26 points, leading the Centerville Bulldogs to a 69-35 victory over the Hanson Memorial Tigers in District 7-1A finale Friday at the Billy Gene Talbot Gymnasium.

Centerville improved to 13-11 overall and 4-2 in 7-1A with the road win. Hanson dropped to 3-17 overall and 1-5 in 7-1A.

Strawder scored nine of his game-high 26 points in the second quarter, leading the Bulldogs to a comfortable 30-19 advantage.

Centerville opened with a 16-7 lead at the end of the first period before going on a 14-12 second quarter flurry for the 30-19 halftime lead. Strawder fueled the Bulldogs’ charge with nine more points in the third quarter as CHS enjoyed a 21-6 spurt for a 51-25 cushion. Centerville salted away the 69-35 District 7-1A victory with an 18-10 flurry in the final period.

Strawder paced the Bulldogs’ attack with 26 points on 10-2’s and 6 of 10 free throws. Tykeith Joseph pumped in 12 points, hitting on 3-2’s along with 6 of 8 freebies.

Jaylon Cooks bagged 10 points on 5-2’s while Jackson Hebert made good on 4-2’s for 8 points while Travis Billiot connected on 1-2 and 1 of 2 free throws for 3 points while Landon Lanclos drained one 3-pointer for 3 points.

Rounding out Centerville scorers were: Xavier Armstrong, 1-2, 2; Andrew Johnson, 1-2, 2; Ryan Young, 1-2, 2 points and Kobe Randolph, 1-2 free throws, 1 point.

Bryson Colbert led the Hanson Tigers with eight points on 2-3’s and 2 of 3 free throws.

Josh Frost collected seven points on 1-2 and 5 of 8 charity shots.

Pierce Hangriff poured in five points on one deuce and 3 of 4 free throws.

Koby Boudreaux added four points on 2-2’s while Kane Boudreaux drained 2-2’s for 4 points. Brian. Sonnier knocked down a trey for 3 points with Abdiel Macias hitting a long-range bomb for his 3 points. Joe Lange went 1 for 2 from the charity stripe for one point, rounding out the scoring for the Hanson Tigers.