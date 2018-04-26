Centerville advances to 2nd round in playoffs

CENTERVILLE _ Centerville rallied for a 4-3 victory over the South Cameron Tarpons Wednesday in the State Class 1-A Bi-District Baseball playoffs at the CHS Baseball Field.

Centerville Coach Barry Price was proud of his team’s ability to fight through adversity.

“I was proud of how my team fought through adversity,” he said. “Their pitcher was really good and it took a while to adjust but we didn’t panic, we were able to do the things necessary to win.”

Centerville will travel to play Logansport on Monday at 5 p.m. in the second round of the State Class 1-A Baseball Playoffs.

Centerville winning pitcher Payton Nash turned in a stellar performance on the mound, fanning 11 while surrendering only three hits.

Nash went the distance while earning the mound victory. He went seven complete innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on only three hits with 11 strikeouts and five walks.

Centerville spotted South Cameron a 2-0 advantage in the first inning before striking back with four runs in each of the second, fourth, fifth and sixth frames for the comeback 4-3 victory.

South Cameron broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the top half of the first inning.

Centerville scored its first run in the bottom half of the second frame to trail South Cameron 2-1.

In the second inning, Landon Lanclos reached on a fielder’s choice, delivering Ben Simpson from third base as the Bulldogs trailed the Tarpons 2-1.

In the fourth frame, Centerville manufactured one run to knot the game at 2-2. Andrew Cuvillier walked to first base after being hit by a pitch before tagging home plate on Matthew LeBourgeois RBI-single.

Centerville secured a 3-2 cushion in the bottom half of the fifth frame when Braden Gaspard walked to first base before tagging home plate on Ben Simpson’s infield single.

One inning later, South Cameron added a run to tie the game at 3-3.

Centerville retaliated with the game-winning run in the bottom half of the sixth inning when off the bat of Matt LeBourgeois. In the sixth, LeBourgeois lined a RBI-single which plated Landon Lanclos _ who had reached on an error. Lanclos reached on an error before scoring the game-winning run on LeBourgeois’ RBI-single. On the play, Lanclos took advantage of an error, racing to first base and later advanced to third base where LeBourgeois’ timely single enabled him to cross home plate while breaking the 3-3 deadlock and giving Centerville the come-from-behind 4-3 victory.

Leading hitters for Centerville were: Matthew LeBourgeois, 2 for 3, 2 RBI; Ben Simpson, 1 for 3, RBI; Braden Gaspard, 1 for 2; Peyton Nash, 1 for 4 and Landon Lanclos, RBI.

