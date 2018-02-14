Centervile takes Central Catholic Eagles 75-60

CENTERVILLE _ The Centerville Bulldogs outscored the Central Catholic Eagles in three of four quarters, pulling out a 75-60 District 7-1A victory here Monday at the CHS Gym.

Centerville improved to 12-11 on the season and 3-2 in 7-1A.

Central Catholic is now 13-14 on the season and 3-2 in 7-1A.

Centerville will be at Hanson on Friday while Central Catholic will host Vermilion Catholic.

Centerville earned an 11-9 lead at the end of the first quarter before doubling up CCHS at 20-10 in the second stanza for a 31-19 advantage at intermission. Central Catholic benefited from a 22-15 third quarter run to draw within five points of Centerville at 46-41. Down the stretch, Centerville went on a 29-19 tear for the huge 75-60 league victory.

Central Catholic was led in scoring by Elijah Swan with 21 points on 7-2’s, 2-3’s, 1-4 free throws.

Other top scorers for CCHS included: Brooks Thomas, 2-2’s, 2-3’s, 6-8 FT, 16 points; DJ Lewis 5-2’s, 2-2 FT, 12 points; Seth Williams, 3-2’s, 1-2 FT, 7 points; Davidiyone Bias, 1-2, 1-4 FT, 3 points and Taylor Blanchard 1-3 FT, 1 point.

Four players scored in double figures for the Centerville Bulldogs.

Jaylon Williams pumped in a game-high 24 points on 4-2’s, 4-3’s, 4-5 FT.

Marquis Strawder collected 20 points on 5-2’s, 3-3’s and 1-1 FT.

Ryan Young tossed in 17 points on 2-2’s, 3-3’s, and 4-6 FT.

Jackson Hebert bagged 10 points on 3-2’s, 1-3 and 1-3 FT.

Travondre Burris tallied four points on a pair of 2’s to round out the scoring for the Bulldogs.

On the night, the Bulldogs fired in 11 treys while also going 10 of 15 from the free throw line.