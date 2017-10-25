Cajun Coast Classic horseshoe winnes

The Cajun Coast Classic, one of five stops on the Horseshoe Tour, was held earlier this month at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Open Division Class A winners were Sam Godbouldt of Missouri, first place; Dwain Arceneaux of Louisiana, second place; and Tina Stanley of Louisiana, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Open Division B winners of the Cajun Coast Classic were Hilton Rhodes of Louisiana, first place; Gary Verheide of Louisiana, second place; Danny Navarre of Louisiana, tied for third place; and Clay Weaver of Louisiana, tied for third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Men's Class C winners at the Cajun Coast Classic were A.J. Duplantier of Louisiana, first place; Larry Pertuit of Louisiana, second place; Mike Ricardo of Louisiana, tied for third place; and Clyde Landry of Louisiana, tied for third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Assoication)

Men's Class D winners at the Cajun Coast Classic were Junior McCowin of Louisiana, first place; Jimmy Percle of Louisiana, tied for third place; and Randy Giroir of Louisiana, tied for third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Men's Class E winners at the Cajun Coast Classic were Nicolas Pigman of Texas, first place; Ronnie Boyd of Tennessee, second place; Jery Sneary of Louisiana, tied for third place; and Travis Bourdier of Louisiana, tied for third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Class A (30-foot combined) winners at the Cajun Coast Classic were Joan Elmore of Tennessee, first place; Roger Voegel of Kansas, second place; and Tim Gilmore of Louisiana, third place. Elmore is a ninetime and current world champion, while Voegel is the current Men's Elders World Champion. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Cajun Coast Classic (The Horseshoe Tour)
Kemper Williams Park
The format was 30 shoe, ringers only and random played games. The players were re-seeded by their ringer percentage in 4-person brackets. Each bracket No. 1 played No. 4 while No. 2 played No. 3 with the winners of each match meeting for the class championship. All matches were the best two-out-of-three.
30’ Combined
Class A
First, Joan Elmore, Tennessee, 10-1, 76.67; second, Roger Vogel, Kansas, 9-2, 68.18; and third, Tim Gilmore, Louisiana, 6-3, 57.41.
Elmore (nine-time and current World Champion) defeated Vogel (Men Elders World Champion) in a best of three matches with two matches being tied.
Class C
First, Al Dodson, Louisiana, 8½-4½, 50.27; second, Lori Finkle, Texas, 7½-4½, 49.71; and third, Ron LaGrand, Missouri, 2-7, 48.52.
Dodson defeated Finkle in a three-game playoff with both claiming a victory. The last match was tied, forcing a 10-shoe playoff with Dodson claiming class championship.
Class E
First, Polly Murphy, Texas, 5½-4½, 46.33; second, Angela Percle, Louisiana, 8-2, 41.67; and third (tie), Jack Caudle, Louisiana, 3-5, 41.67 and Sharla Fontenot, Louisiana, 5½-2½, 41.67.
Class F
First, Burnie Williams, Louisiana, 6-6, 43.89; second, Shelly Martinez, Massachusetts, 5-6, 44.24; and third, Wanda Lantz, Louisiana, 2-7, 43.33.
Class I
First, Linda Dodson, Louisiana, 6½-4½, 32.12; and second, Nancy Woods, Louisiana, 2½-6½, 28.52.
Men 40’
Class C
First, A.J. Duplantier, Louisiana, 6-6, 31.67; second, Larry Pertuit, Louisiana, 5-7, 29.44; and third (tie), Mike Ricardo, Louisiana, 2½-6½, 28.52 and Clyde Landry, Louisiana, 4½-4½, 21.11.
Class D
First, Junior McCowin, Louisiana, 6-5, 27.58; and third (tie) Jimmy Percle, Louisiana, 0-8, 26.67 and Randy Giroir, Louisiana, 2½-5½, 25.00.
Class E
First, Nicolas Pigman, Texas, 6-4, 30.33; second, Ronnie Boyd, Tennessee, 4-6, 25.00; and third (tie), Jerry Sneary, Louisiana, 2-6, 16.25 and Travis Bourdier, Louisiana, 3-5, 18.33.
Open Division
Class A
First, Sam Godbouldt, Missouri, 6½-4½, 30.30; second, Dwain Arceneaux, Louisiana, 5-5, 23.00; and third, Tina Stanley, Louisiana, 4½-4½, 22.59.
Class B
First, Hilton Rhodes, Louisiana, 8½-2½, 15.15; second, Gary Verheide, Louisiana, 5½-4½, 15.00; and third (tie), Danny Navarre, Louisiana, 5-5, 11.48 and Clay Weaver, Louisiana, 3½-4½, 8.75.

