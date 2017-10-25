Cajun Coast Classic horseshoe winnes

Cajun Coast Classic (The Horseshoe Tour)

Kemper Williams Park

The format was 30 shoe, ringers only and random played games. The players were re-seeded by their ringer percentage in 4-person brackets. Each bracket No. 1 played No. 4 while No. 2 played No. 3 with the winners of each match meeting for the class championship. All matches were the best two-out-of-three.

30’ Combined

Class A

First, Joan Elmore, Tennessee, 10-1, 76.67; second, Roger Vogel, Kansas, 9-2, 68.18; and third, Tim Gilmore, Louisiana, 6-3, 57.41.

Elmore (nine-time and current World Champion) defeated Vogel (Men Elders World Champion) in a best of three matches with two matches being tied.

Class C

First, Al Dodson, Louisiana, 8½-4½, 50.27; second, Lori Finkle, Texas, 7½-4½, 49.71; and third, Ron LaGrand, Missouri, 2-7, 48.52.

Dodson defeated Finkle in a three-game playoff with both claiming a victory. The last match was tied, forcing a 10-shoe playoff with Dodson claiming class championship.

Class E

First, Polly Murphy, Texas, 5½-4½, 46.33; second, Angela Percle, Louisiana, 8-2, 41.67; and third (tie), Jack Caudle, Louisiana, 3-5, 41.67 and Sharla Fontenot, Louisiana, 5½-2½, 41.67.

Class F

First, Burnie Williams, Louisiana, 6-6, 43.89; second, Shelly Martinez, Massachusetts, 5-6, 44.24; and third, Wanda Lantz, Louisiana, 2-7, 43.33.

Class I

First, Linda Dodson, Louisiana, 6½-4½, 32.12; and second, Nancy Woods, Louisiana, 2½-6½, 28.52.

Men 40’

Class C

First, A.J. Duplantier, Louisiana, 6-6, 31.67; second, Larry Pertuit, Louisiana, 5-7, 29.44; and third (tie), Mike Ricardo, Louisiana, 2½-6½, 28.52 and Clyde Landry, Louisiana, 4½-4½, 21.11.

Class D

First, Junior McCowin, Louisiana, 6-5, 27.58; and third (tie) Jimmy Percle, Louisiana, 0-8, 26.67 and Randy Giroir, Louisiana, 2½-5½, 25.00.

Class E

First, Nicolas Pigman, Texas, 6-4, 30.33; second, Ronnie Boyd, Tennessee, 4-6, 25.00; and third (tie), Jerry Sneary, Louisiana, 2-6, 16.25 and Travis Bourdier, Louisiana, 3-5, 18.33.

Open Division

Class A

First, Sam Godbouldt, Missouri, 6½-4½, 30.30; second, Dwain Arceneaux, Louisiana, 5-5, 23.00; and third, Tina Stanley, Louisiana, 4½-4½, 22.59.

Class B

First, Hilton Rhodes, Louisiana, 8½-2½, 15.15; second, Gary Verheide, Louisiana, 5½-4½, 15.00; and third (tie), Danny Navarre, Louisiana, 5-5, 11.48 and Clay Weaver, Louisiana, 3½-4½, 8.75.