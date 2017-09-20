Breaux and Land win LGA Senior 4-Ball Championship

Page Breaux of St. Gabriel and Bill Land of Lafayette fired a nine-under par 63 Sunday to win the 2017 Louisiana Golf Association Senior Four-Ball Championship by seven strokes over Kevin Morvant of Houma and Chad Soileau of Ville Platte at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson.

This is the second LGA Senior Four-Ball Championship for Breaux and Land, although in their previous victories, they each had a different partner. Breaux and Land finished with a 36-hole total of seventeen-under par 127, the second-lowest score in LGA Senior Four-Ball history. They now hold the largest margin of victory record at seven shots.

For the weekend, Breaux and Land carded 18 birdies, 17 pars and one bogey.

Land got their final round off to a good start by making a par at the par 4 1st hole. Breaux then contributed a birdie at the par 3 2nd hole (181 yards).

Land then added another birdie at the par 5 3rd hole.

After two more pars, Land made back-to-back birdies at the par 5 6th and the par 5 7th.

After Land parred the 8th hole, Breaux made a birdie at the par 4 9th hole, and the formidable duo made the turn at five-under par 31.

Breaux started his back nine the way he finished the front nine, with a birdie 3.

Land added a par at the par 3 11th hole, and Breaux added another birdie on No. 12.

The 2017 Champions’ only bogey of the tournament came at the par 5 13th hole.

Land responded with a par at the par 4 14th, then Breaux made back-to-back birdies on holes 15 and 16.

Land tacked on another birdie at the par 4 17th hole, and they cruised in with a par on the par 4 18th to secure the win.

Rounding out the top 5 were:

No. 3. Robert Shelton and Ben Thibeaux of Lafayette (136), T4. David Duhon of Breaux Bridge and Larry Wood of Lafayette (137), T4. Brad Mosing and Dennis Smith of Lafayette (137).

The 2017 LGA Senior 4-Ball Championship was played at approximately 6,600 yards.

The LGA also conducted a Super Senior Championship for participants ages 65 and older, playing from a forward set of tees at 6,000 yards.

Henry Cole of Monroe and Wayne Peddy of Ruston won the Super Senior Division with a 36-hole total of 13-under par 131. Glenn Granger and Ben Holcombe of Sulphur finished second at 10-under par 134.

Next year’s championship will be held at The Bluffs on Thompson Creek in St. Francisville.