Bowling scores

PETROLEUM LEAGUE

Feb. 24 (Week 22)

.................................W L

Satchel of Richards...59½ 28½

Johnny’s Wrecker......54 34

A & M Dockside........48 40

MISTRAS.................46½ 41½

Coastwide Electric....43 45

Roy’s Trucking..........42 46

That’s How we Roll...41 47

Antebellum Renov. 40½ 47½

Chabill’s...................40 48

Conrad Industries....38½ 49½

Allen’s TV Cable......38 50

MC Paint & Body.....36 52

Individual high scores: Bobby Rotolo 228, 234, 251 games), (713) series; Gerald Colwart 236, 220, 244, (700); Thad Torres 216, 224, 241; David Boudreaux 207, 236, 223; Wally Arcemont 209, 237, 222; Anthony Falgout Jr. 213, 219, 207; Kenny Keton 276, 220; Rick Sartwell 227, 269; Gerard Labit 234, 244; Chris Thibodaux 234, 200; Jeremy Dykes 226, 201; Jon Reynaud 219, 201; Larry Deslatte III 243; Marcus Jones 243; Lisa Powell 236; Mark Kleimann 222; Gretchen Corbin 214; Murray Hebert 212; Clay Canty 211; and Collin Deslatte 211.

GUYS & DOLLS LEAGUE

Feb. 25 (Week 19)

..................................W L

Intl. Alignment..........49½ 26½

Satchel of Richards..47½ 28½

Fishing for Strikes....43½ 32½

.Deep.......................40 36

Bach’s.......................38 38

Johnny’s Wrecker.....37 39

SNAFU.....................36 40

Naughty But Nice......36 40

Jerry’s Kids................34½ 41½

Boss .........................33 43

Moe’s Poboys..........31 45

Hensgens Bros........30 46

Weekly high scores: (male) Thad Torres 233, 278 games, (702) series; David Laubach Jr. 212, 231, 213; Kenny Keton 207, 249, 202; Jeremy Dykes 216, 233, 220; Anthony Falgout Jr. 222, 214, 217; Hunter Boudreaux 209, 215, 210; Chris Thibodaux 260, 201; Patrick Thibodeaux 234, 201; Jerry Pillaro 214, 237; Mark Corbin 247; Mark Hebert 244; Harold Thourot 242; Murray Hebert 203; Brett Keton 202; and David Laubach Sr. 201; and (women) Linsey Cox 215; Angela Fields 214; and Vickie Hebert 210.