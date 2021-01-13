Bowling scores
PETROLEUM LEAGUE
Week 15 – Jan. 6
..................................W L
Satchel of Richards..42 18
Johnny’s Wrecker.....40 20
MISTRAS.................36 24
A & M Dockside ......32 28
MC Paint & Body......31 29
Antebellum Renov....29½ 30½
That’s How We Roll ..29 31
Coastwide Elect. .......28 32
Conrad.......................25½ 34½
Chabill’s ...................25 35
Roy’s Trucking...........21 39
Allen’s TV Cable.......21 39
Individual high scores: Eric Morrison 268, 266, 245 games, 779 (series); Gerald Colwart 235, 267, 221 (723); David Boudreaux 234, 237, 246 (717); Lawrence Simoneaux 221, 235, 244 (700); Kenny Keton 223, 243, 205; Larry Deslatte III 215, 235, 202; Seth Hebert 255, 248; Tamara Aucoin 246, 214; Patrick Thibodeaux 228, 256; Dustin Fuselier 216, 240; Joshua Thomas 210, 275; Jerry Pillaro 208, 223; MacKenzie Amador 212, 224; Gretchen Corbin 211, 219; Hunter Boudreaux 207, 221; Thad Torres 266; Johnny Lirette 224; Lisa Powell 213; Jason Pye 212; Kelvin Naverre 203; and Wayne Mayon 203.
GUYS & DOLLS LEAGUE
Week 12 – Jan. 7
..................................W L
Satchel of Richards...32½ 15½
Fishing for Strikes.....28½ 19½
Deep.........................28 20
Int’l Alignment..........26½ 21½
Naughty But Nice......24 24
Hensgens Bros.........23 25
Bach’s......................22½ 25½
Johnny’s Wrecker.....22 26
Boss.......................21½ 26½
SNAFU..................19 29
Jerry’s Kids...........18½ 29½
Moe’s Poboys........18 30
High scores: (male) Rick Sartwell 257, 243, 256 games, (756) series; Kenny Keton 249, 255, 236 (740); Gerard Labit 267, 214, 226 (707); Thad Torres 200, 245, 249; Anthony Falgout Jr. 236, 225; Jerry Pillaro 228, 235; Johnny Lirette 223, 201; Patrick Thibodeaux 249; Kelvin Smith 244; Brett Keton 216; Adam Amador 209; Jeff Gros 205; Schaun Reed 205; Devin Hidalgo 204; Mark Hebert 204; and Bruce Rentrop 204; and (women) MacKenzie Amador 215; Lona Thourot 202; and Lisa Powell 202.
HE’S & SHE’S LEAGUE
Jan. 8
High scores: Justin Hollier 170, 235, 178 games, (583) series; Rick Sartwell 297; Virginia Dean 198; Bobby Rotolo 266; Marcus Jones 193; Joseph Hollier 194; Ferdinand Cortez 234; and David Spinella 242.