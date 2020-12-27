Bowling scores
PETROLEUM LEAGUE
Week 12 – Dec. 16
..................................W L
Satchel of Richards...33 15
Johnny’s Wrecker......32 16
A&M Dockside..........28 20
MISTRAS.................27 21
Antebellum Renov....2½ 22½
That’s How We Roll..24 24
MC Paint & Body......23 25
Coastwide Elect.......22 26
Conrad....................21½ 26½
Chabill’s...................18 30
Roy’s Trucking.........17 31
Allen’s TV Cable......16 32
Individual high scores: Eric Morrison 228, 235, 300 games, (763) series; Hunter Boudreaux 278, 226, 201, (705); Larry Deslatte III 209, 222, 221; Anthony Falgout Jr. 220, 267; Dustin Fuselier 218, 211; Joshua Thomas 246; Lawrence Simoneaux 237; Kenny Keton 226; Bobby Rotolo 223; Gretchen Corbin 218; Mark Hebert 212; Patrick Thibodeaux 212; Mike Batson 210; and Marcus Jones 203.
GUYS & DOLLS LEAGUE
Week 11 – Dec. 17
.................................. W L
Satchel of Richards....30½ 13½
Fishing for Strikes.....27½ 16½
Deep........................24 20
Int’l Alignment..........24 20
Naughty But Nice.....23 21
Boss........................21½ 22½
Hensgens Bros......20 24
Bach’s...................19½ 24½
SNAFU..................19 25
Johnny’s Wrecker...18 26
Jerry’s Kids............17 27
Moe’s Poboys.......16 28
Weekly high scores: (male) Kenny Keton 255, 228, 268 games, (751) series; Rick Sartwell 243, 262, 245, (750); Anthony Falgout Jr. 219, 230, 236; Hunter Boudreaux 246, 220; Marcus Jones 210, 207; Chris Mayon 231; Adam Amador 228; Kelvin Smith 223; Patrick Thibodeaux 223; David Boudreaux 223; Gerard Labit 211; Sean Torgrimson Sr. 207; Devin Hidalgo 202; and Kelvin Naverre 202; and (women) Pam Hensgens 212 and Lisa Powell 209.