Bowling scores
Petroleum League
Week 8 – Nov. 18
.....................................W L
Satchel of Richards .....24 8
Johnny’s Wrecker.........20 12
That’s How we Roll......19 13
A&M Dockside.............18 14
Coastwide Electric.......17 15
MISTRAS.....................17 15
M.C. Paint & Body........16 16
Antebellum Renov.......16 16
Roy’s Trucking.............14 18
Chabill’s.......................13 19
Conrad Industries........11 21
Allen’s TV Cable...........7 25
Individual high scores: Eric Morrison 268 game; Mark Kleimann 207, 212, 216; Rick Sartwell 244, 247; Seth Hebert 238, 221; Tamara Aucoin 205, 236; Thad Torres 245; Wally Arcemont 244; Hunter Boudreaux 244; Larry Deslatte III 239; Kenny Keton 237; Eric Cortez 226; Josh Thomas 224; Bobby Rotolo 224; Dustin Fuselier 223; Alex Tassin 223; Johnny Lirette 222; Buck Guidroz 213; Wayne Mayon 209; Daryl Boudreaux 206; Bruce Rentrop 205; and Collin Deslatte 202.
Guys & Dolls League
Week 8 – Nov. 19
...................................W L
Fishing for Strikes .....23 9
Satchel of Richards...21 11
Int’l Alignment..........19 13
Hensgens Bros.........18 14
SNAFU......................17 15
Bach’s ....................15½ 16½
Boss.........................14½ 17½
Johnny’s Wrecker.....14 18
Naughty But Nice......14 18
Deep.........................13 19
Jerry’s Kids...............13 19
Moe’s Poboys..........10 22
Weekly high scores (men), Hunter Boudreaux 256, 256, 286 games, (798 series); Brett Keton 214, 247; Murray Hebert 225, 201; Harold Thourot 201, 231; Sean Torgrimson Sr. 204, 210; Devin Hidalgo 233; Anthony Falgout Jr. 239; Chris Mayon 223; Marcus Jones 213; and Patrick Thibodeaux 208: and (women) Angela Fields 210, 238 (605) and Pam Hensgens 203.