Bowling scores

Petroleum League

Week 8 – Nov. 18

.....................................W L

Satchel of Richards .....24 8

Johnny’s Wrecker.........20 12

That’s How we Roll......19 13

A&M Dockside.............18 14

Coastwide Electric.......17 15

MISTRAS.....................17 15

M.C. Paint & Body........16 16

Antebellum Renov.......16 16

Roy’s Trucking.............14 18

Chabill’s.......................13 19

Conrad Industries........11 21

Allen’s TV Cable...........7 25

Individual high scores: Eric Morrison 268 game; Mark Kleimann 207, 212, 216; Rick Sartwell 244, 247; Seth Hebert 238, 221; Tamara Aucoin 205, 236; Thad Torres 245; Wally Arcemont 244; Hunter Boudreaux 244; Larry Deslatte III 239; Kenny Keton 237; Eric Cortez 226; Josh Thomas 224; Bobby Rotolo 224; Dustin Fuselier 223; Alex Tassin 223; Johnny Lirette 222; Buck Guidroz 213; Wayne Mayon 209; Daryl Boudreaux 206; Bruce Rentrop 205; and Collin Deslatte 202.

Guys & Dolls League

Week 8 – Nov. 19

...................................W L

Fishing for Strikes .....23 9

Satchel of Richards...21 11

Int’l Alignment..........19 13

Hensgens Bros.........18 14

SNAFU......................17 15

Bach’s ....................15½ 16½

Boss.........................14½ 17½

Johnny’s Wrecker.....14 18

Naughty But Nice......14 18

Deep.........................13 19

Jerry’s Kids...............13 19

Moe’s Poboys..........10 22

Weekly high scores (men), Hunter Boudreaux 256, 256, 286 games, (798 series); Brett Keton 214, 247; Murray Hebert 225, 201; Harold Thourot 201, 231; Sean Torgrimson Sr. 204, 210; Devin Hidalgo 233; Anthony Falgout Jr. 239; Chris Mayon 223; Marcus Jones 213; and Patrick Thibodeaux 208: and (women) Angela Fields 210, 238 (605) and Pam Hensgens 203.