Bowling scores

Petroleum League

Week 7 Nov. 11

........................................W L

Satchel of Richards.........21 7

A&M Dockside................18 10

Johnny’s Wrecker............17 11

Coastwide Electric..........16 12

That’s How we Roll.........16 12

MISTRAS........................16 12

Antebellum Renov..........15 13

Roy’s Trucking...............13 15

M.C. Paint & Body..........12 16

Chabill’s..........................9 19

Conrad Industrie.............8 20

Allen’s TV Cable..............7 21

Individual high scores: Rick Sartwell 221, 266, 256 games and (743 series); Seth Hebert 204, 289, 228 (721); Eric Morrison 244, 253, 211 (708); Thad Torres 237, 245, 213; Bobby Rotolo 234, 276; Kenny Keton 242, 260; Larry Deslatte III 236, 233; Anthony Falgout Jr. 233, 212; Michael Batson 212, 234; David Boudreaux 237, 217; Johnny Lirette 224, 212; Hunter Boudreaux 208, 222; Mark Kleimann 247; Patrick Thibodeaux 226; Lawrence Simoneaux 225; Kelvin Naverre 221; Mark Hebert 215; Mark Corbin 213; Mike Kapp 212; and Tamara Aucoin 202.

Guys & Dolls League

Week 7 – Nov. 12

..........................................W L

Satchel of Richards...........20 8

Fishing For Strikes............19 9

Hensgens Bros..................17 11

Int’l Alignment....................15 13

SNAFU..............................14 14

Boss.................................13½ 14½

Deep.................................13 15

Jerry’s Kids.......................13 15

Bach’s..............................12½ 15½

Johnny’s Wrecker..............11 17

Naughty But Nice..............11 17

Moe’s Poboys .................. 9 19

Weekly high scores: (men) Kenny Keton 279, 289, 221 games and (789 series); Hunter Boudreaux 237, 224, 232; Jerry Pillaro 206, 247, 203; Rick Sartwell 255, 225; Chris Mayon 232, 204; Sean Torgrimson Sr. 204, 204; James Naverre 200, 200; Murray Hebert 235; Thad Torres 229; Harold Thourot 220; Schaun Reed 211; Devin Hidalgo 208; Mark Hebert 208; Brett Keton 202; Marcus Jones 201; and David Laubach 200; and (women) Pam Hensgens 219 and Mai Amador 212.