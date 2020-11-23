Bowling scores
Petroleum League
Week 7 Nov. 11
........................................W L
Satchel of Richards.........21 7
A&M Dockside................18 10
Johnny’s Wrecker............17 11
Coastwide Electric..........16 12
That’s How we Roll.........16 12
MISTRAS........................16 12
Antebellum Renov..........15 13
Roy’s Trucking...............13 15
M.C. Paint & Body..........12 16
Chabill’s..........................9 19
Conrad Industrie.............8 20
Allen’s TV Cable..............7 21
Individual high scores: Rick Sartwell 221, 266, 256 games and (743 series); Seth Hebert 204, 289, 228 (721); Eric Morrison 244, 253, 211 (708); Thad Torres 237, 245, 213; Bobby Rotolo 234, 276; Kenny Keton 242, 260; Larry Deslatte III 236, 233; Anthony Falgout Jr. 233, 212; Michael Batson 212, 234; David Boudreaux 237, 217; Johnny Lirette 224, 212; Hunter Boudreaux 208, 222; Mark Kleimann 247; Patrick Thibodeaux 226; Lawrence Simoneaux 225; Kelvin Naverre 221; Mark Hebert 215; Mark Corbin 213; Mike Kapp 212; and Tamara Aucoin 202.
Guys & Dolls League
Week 7 – Nov. 12
..........................................W L
Satchel of Richards...........20 8
Fishing For Strikes............19 9
Hensgens Bros..................17 11
Int’l Alignment....................15 13
SNAFU..............................14 14
Boss.................................13½ 14½
Deep.................................13 15
Jerry’s Kids.......................13 15
Bach’s..............................12½ 15½
Johnny’s Wrecker..............11 17
Naughty But Nice..............11 17
Moe’s Poboys .................. 9 19
Weekly high scores: (men) Kenny Keton 279, 289, 221 games and (789 series); Hunter Boudreaux 237, 224, 232; Jerry Pillaro 206, 247, 203; Rick Sartwell 255, 225; Chris Mayon 232, 204; Sean Torgrimson Sr. 204, 204; James Naverre 200, 200; Murray Hebert 235; Thad Torres 229; Harold Thourot 220; Schaun Reed 211; Devin Hidalgo 208; Mark Hebert 208; Brett Keton 202; Marcus Jones 201; and David Laubach 200; and (women) Pam Hensgens 219 and Mai Amador 212.