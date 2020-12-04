Bowling results
Petroleum League
Week 9 – Nov. 25
W L
Satchel of Richards 27 9
A&M Dockside 22 14
MISTRAS 21 15
Johnny’s Wrecker 20 16
MC Paint & Body 19 17
That’s How we Roll 19 17
Coastwide Electric 17 19
Antebellum Renov. 16 20
Chabill’s 15 21
Roy’s Trucking 14 22
Conrad Industries 13 23
Allen’s TV Cable 11 25
Individual high scores: Rick Sartwell 300, 207, 222 games and (729) series; Gerald Colwart 215, 263, 233 (711); David Boudreaux 278, 214, 205; Lawrence Simoneaux 221, 212, 236; Kenny Keton 209, 217, 208; Gerard Labit 235, 255; Tamara Aucoin 219, 243; Seth Hebert 231, 220; Marcus Jones 224, 205; Patrick Thibodeaux 224, 202; Thad Torres 210, 233; Jerry Pillaro 217, 228; Wally Arcemont 224; MacKenzie Amador 211; and Gretchen Corbin 200.