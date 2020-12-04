Bowling results

Petroleum League

Week 9 – Nov. 25

W L

Satchel of Richards 27 9

A&M Dockside 22 14

MISTRAS 21 15

Johnny’s Wrecker 20 16

MC Paint & Body 19 17

That’s How we Roll 19 17

Coastwide Electric 17 19

Antebellum Renov. 16 20

Chabill’s 15 21

Roy’s Trucking 14 22

Conrad Industries 13 23

Allen’s TV Cable 11 25

Individual high scores: Rick Sartwell 300, 207, 222 games and (729) series; Gerald Colwart 215, 263, 233 (711); David Boudreaux 278, 214, 205; Lawrence Simoneaux 221, 212, 236; Kenny Keton 209, 217, 208; Gerard Labit 235, 255; Tamara Aucoin 219, 243; Seth Hebert 231, 220; Marcus Jones 224, 205; Patrick Thibodeaux 224, 202; Thad Torres 210, 233; Jerry Pillaro 217, 228; Wally Arcemont 224; MacKenzie Amador 211; and Gretchen Corbin 200.