Bowling: Petroleum League and Guys & Dolls

PETROLEUM LEAGUE

Week 25 (March 17)

................................... W L

Satchel of Richards ....66½ 33½

Johnny’s Wrecker........58 42

MISTRAS...................56½ 43½

Roy’s Trucking............53 47

That’s How we Roll ....50 50

A & M Dockside..........50 50

Coastwide Electric ....49 51

Chabill’s.....................47 53

M.C. Paint & Body.....45 55

Allen’s TV Cable.......43 57

Antebellum Renov....42½ 57½

Conrad Industries.....39½ 60½

Individual high scores: Gerald Colwart 238, 259, 234 games, (731) series; Anthony Falgout Jr. 252, 201, 257, (710); Seth Hebert 236, 245, 211; Eric Morrison 222, 231, 225; David Boudreaux 203, 236, 225; Rick Sartwell 214, 226, 212; Joshua Thomas 227, 232; Daryl Boudreaux 221, 231; Mike Kapp 234, 212; Gerard Labit 224, 203; Kenny Keton 213, 219; Tamara Aucoin 216, 213; Bobby Rotolo 207, 222; Dustin Fuselier 210, 208; Patrick Thibodeaux 233; Earl King III 218; and Alberto Bochas 211.

GUYS & DOLLS LEAGUE

Week 22 (March 18)

.......................................W L

Satchel of Richards.......55½ 32½

Intl. Alignment ...............55½ 32½

Fishing for Strikes..........48½ 39½

Deep..............................45 43

Johnny’s Wrecke,,,,,,,,,,,43 45

SNAFU.........................43 45

Naughty-But-Nice ........43 45

Bach’s...........................41 47

Hensgens Bos..............40 48

Boss.............................39 49

Jerry’s Kids..................37½ 50½

Moe’s Poboys..............32 56

Weekly high scores: (male) Kenny Keton 225, 246, 211; Anthony Falgout Jr. 206, 259, 212; Patrick Thibodeaux 236, 214, 208; Schaun Reed 246, 245; Hunter Boudreaux 254, 202; Jeremy Dykes 213, 224; Marcus Jones 213, 208; Gerard Labit 215, 208; Mark Corbin 203, 200; Chris Mayon 228; Adam Amador 209; James Naverre 203; and David Laubach Sr. 202; (women) Angela Fields 213 and Vickie Hebert 211.