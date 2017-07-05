The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association competed in the Louisiana State Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships Saturday at John Blank Sportsman Park in Welsh. Class A Men's winners included Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista and Gerald Prados of Centerville, who won first place and the tournament championship; Dudley Michel of Bayou Vista and Al Dodson of Morgan City, second place; and Jack Caudle and Mike Ricardo, both of Shreveport, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
BHPA members compete in Louisiana State Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships
Louisiana State Doubles Horseshoe Pitching Championships
John Blank Sportsman Park Welsh
June 24
Class A Men
First place (men’s state and tournament champions), Tim Gilmore, Bayou Vista and Gerald Prados, Centerville, 7 wins-0 losses, 51.9 ringer percentage; second place, Dudley Michel, Bayou Vista and Al Dodson, Morgan City, 6-1, 43.3; and third place, Jack Caudle and Mike Ricardo, both of Shreveport, 5-2, 43.9.
Class B Men
First, Larry Pertuit, Marrero and Mack Thibodeaux, Lacassine, 6-1, 30.0; second, Jimmy Percle, Morgan City and Clyde Landry, Pierre Part, 5-2, 26.7; and third, Glenn Caillouet and Jimmy Caillouet, both of Raceland, 5-2, 24.4.
Class C Men
First, Steve Rotach, Minden and J.R. Morse, Shreveport, 6-1, 14.7; s e c o n d , D a n n y Navarre, Caryliss and Joe Primeaux, New Iberia, 5-2, 10.3; and third, Ron Smith and Greg Smith, both of Lake Charles, 5-2, 12.3.
Class A Women
First (women’s state and tournament champions), Wanda Lantz, Marrero and Bobbie Richard, Church Point, 6-1, 34.7; second, Edie Corso, Destrehan and Linda Dodson, Morgan City, 4-2, 34.7; and third, Marie Stump, Shreveport and Angela Percle, Morgan City, 4-2, 23.7.
Class B Women
First, Mary Begnaud, Lake Charles and G a y l i n H a b e t z , Sulphur, 4-1, 27.5; second, Nancy Woods and Tina Stanley, both of Monroe, 3½-1½, 27.9; and third, Belinda McClain and Rene’ White, both of Shreveport, 3-2, 25.0.