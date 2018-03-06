The Pelicans were recognized as 7-9-year-old champions in the Berwick/Bayou Vista youth basketball league at closing ceremoies Feb. 26. Team members are, kneeling, Tanner Thornton and Cohen Cline. Standing, are Maddux Carline, Maddox Sampey, Hayden Marcantel, Ella Billiot, and Breyden Clevenger. Coaches are Jesse Carline and Robert Sampey. Not pictured is Audrey Lodrigue. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Derek Ribardi)
The Spurs won the 10-13-year-old championship in the Berwick/Bayou Vista youth basketball league. Team members are, bottom row, Naveah Chautin, Parker Fitter, Noah Howse and Christopher Robertson. On the top row are Alex Haven, Gage Toups, coach Jason Haven and Jayden Jett. Not pictured is Cooper LaGarde. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Derek Ribardi)
Maddox Sampey was named most valuable player in the 7-9-age division of the Berwick/Bayou Vista youth basketball league this season. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Derek Ribardi)
Alex Haven was named most valuable player in the 10-13-age division of the Berwick/Bayou Vista youth basketball league this season. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Derek Ribardi)
Berwick/Bayou Vista youth basketball holds closing ceremonies
(Photos above)