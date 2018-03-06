Berwick/Bayou Vista youth basketball holds closing ceremonies

The Pelicans were recognized as 7-9-year-old champions in the Berwick/Bayou Vista youth basketball league at closing ceremoies Feb. 26. Team members are, kneeling, Tanner Thornton and Cohen Cline. Standing, are Maddux Carline, Maddox Sampey, Hayden Marcantel, Ella Billiot, and Breyden Clevenger. Coaches are Jesse Carline and Robert Sampey. Not pictured is Audrey Lodrigue. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Derek Ribardi)