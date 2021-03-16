Berwick starts fast, winning seven of first eight

Berwick is off to a 7-1 start this season to lead Tri-City area baseball teams.

Most recently, the Panthers won their third straight with an 11-1 victory at Central Lafourche Tuesday.

Berwick, ranked No. 4 in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 3A power rankings, started the season with a four-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory at home against Vandebilt Catholic and three straight victories in Morgan City’s tournament. Berwick defeated Morgan City 14-4, topped Lusher Charter 10-0 and defeated East St. John 11-1 at the tournament.

After Berwick’s lone loss, a 4-1 defeat to Covenant Christian last week on the first day of Berwick’s tournament, the Panthers have re-sponded with three straight victories. The Panthers concluded the tournament with two victories as they defeated Terrebonne 3-2 and routed Central Catholic 11-1 before Tuesday’s victory.

Berwick will continue action this weekend in Central Catholic’s tournament.

Central Catholic

Central Catholic snapped a three-game losing streak with an 11-0 victory at home against Westgate Tuesday.

The Eagles, who are 6-3 this season and ranked No. 12 in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division IV power rankings, won their first four games of the season before dropping three straight.

Central Catholic opened the season with a 4-3 victory at E.D. White before three straight victories in Morgan City’s tournament. Central Catholic defeated Patterson 8-0, topped East St. John 9-5 and was victorious against Morgan City 17-0.

The Eagles then dropped three straight in Berwick’s tournament this past week, falling to Terrebonne 3-2 before back-to-back 11-1 losses to New Iberia and Ber-wick 11-1.

Central Catholic will continue play in its tournament this weekend.

Patterson

The Patterson Lumberjacks have started the season with a 6-4 record.

The squad, ranked No. 17 in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 3A power rankings, had its two-game winning streak snapped with an 11-5 loss to New Iberia on the road Monday.

However, the squad bounced back a day later with a 15-0 victory against Franklin on the road.

Patterson began its season with a 10-0 victory against John Ehret at home before going 2-1 at Morgan City’s tournament. Patterson fell to Central Catholic 8-0, defeated Morgan City 11-0 and was victorious against Lusher Charter by a 19-6 count at the event.

Patterson fell to Assumption, 4-1, on the road last week before winning two of three at its tournament to conclude the week. After falling to Thibodaux 3-2 Thursday, Patterson defeated East Iberville 14-0 Friday and Episcopal of Acadiana 5-2 Saturday to close the event.

Patterson will return to action at Central Catholic’s tournament this week.

Morgan City

It’s been a tough sea-son so for the Morgan City Tigers.

While the Tigers are ranked No. 37 in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 4A power rankings, the squad is 0-9. Most recently, Morgan City fell to Thibodaux 18-0 in the first day of Central Catholic’s tournament Thursday. The squad fell at home to Comeaux 19-4 Monday.

Last week at Berwick’s tournament, Morgan City fell to New Iberia 15-1, dropped a 10-0 contest to Terrebonne and lost 12-0 to Covenant Christian Academy.

Morgan City also participated in its own tournament earlier this season.

This season, the Tigers have played Terrebonne twice and also Berwick, Patterson and Central Catholic.

Morgan City will continue play this weekend in Central Catholic’s tournament.