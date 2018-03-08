Hayden Robinson and Darla Mabile, both Berwick Junior High School students, qualified for the Knights of Columbus Free Throw State Championship by winning the organization's Diocesan Free Throw contest Saturday at Church Point High School. Robinson qualified in the 12-year-old boys' competition, while Mabile advanced in the 11-year-old girls' group. The state championship will be held this Saturday at Teurlings Catholic High School in Lafayette. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Kenny Alfred)

Berwick Junior High duo advances to state free-throw competition

Thu, 03/08/2018 - 2:13pm Geoffrey Stoute

(Photo below)

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018