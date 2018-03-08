Berwick Junior High duo advances to state free-throw competition

Hayden Robinson and Darla Mabile, both Berwick Junior High School students, qualified for the Knights of Columbus Free Throw State Championship by winning the organization's Diocesan Free Throw contest Saturday at Church Point High School. Robinson qualified in the 12-year-old boys' competition, while Mabile advanced in the 11-year-old girls' group. The state championship will be held this Saturday at Teurlings Catholic High School in Lafayette. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Kenny Alfred)