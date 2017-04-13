Beadle wins heavyweight title

Mustang Mike Beadle defeated Tyson Dean of Atlanta for the National Wrestling Alliance-North American heavyweight championship Saturday at the Amelia Recreation Center. Dean held the NWA title for almost 10 months, defending it across the United States. Beadle battled Dean to a 30-minute time limit draw earlier this year and was awarded Saturday's rematch for the title. While Beadle suffered a concussion during Saturday's contest, he finish the match with a pinfall victory. This is Beadle's second major championship within the last year. Beadle will make his next wrestling appearance in Las Vegas May 1, and is scheduled to defend the NWA title May 13 in Amelia at the next NWA Gulf Coast show Mayhem. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Mike Beadle)