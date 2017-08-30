Bayou Teche Patriots scrimmage with New Iberia at Superdome

After arriving at the Mercedes-Benz Superdown at 1 p.m., the Bayou Teche Patroits scrimmaged the New Iberia Broncos on Saturday at halftime of the New Orleans Saints-Houston Texans preseason game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in front of 70,000 fans as part of the NFL 360 program.

The Bayou Teche Patroits topped the New Iberia Broncos 6-0 in Saturday’s scrimmage at halftime at the Superdome. Both teams were allowed to run 8 plays on offense and 8 plays on defense.

In that contest, Bayou Teche Patriots’ Gerald Druilhet led his team in rushing and receiving.

Brar Hines scored the only touchdown for Bayou Teche. Strong safety Trey Do and defensive end Richard Tabor led the defensive effort for the Patriots.

J’Kylon Ceasar tossed a 20-yard TD strike to Jayshaun Johnson. while Courtlon Blake, Aaron Ford, Trey Do all had tackles.

Team members are: J’Kaylon Carter, Kyzhon Clay; Kameron Hawkins; D. J. Edmond; Aaron Ford; Malikai Robertson; Noah Amadore; Courric Ina; J’Kylon Ceasar; Ridge Darden; Courtlon Blake; Jhoilene Harris; Trent Do; Brad Hines; Jayshaun Johnson; Michael Mosses; Trey Do; Courtland Ina; Najeh Bacon; Richard Tabor, Dartavian Depass; Brandon Wilson; Steven August and Gerald Druilhet.

Jimmy Gibson is League President Jimmy Gibson while Jazz Coleman is the Head Coach along with Assistant Coaches Majee Connor, Ron Lewis and Robert Martin.

Bayou Teche Patriots’ Coach Jazz Coleman stated: “I’m very proud of the effort of the kids. “It’s a blessing to give these kids memorable and unforgettable experiences.”

League President Jimmy Gibson stated: “Kids from Centerville, Baldwin, Franklin and Four Corners all make up this team, showing that St Mary Parish has talent. Former Bayou Teche athletes who are now playing NFL and and college football laid the foundation down for these kids today.”