Bayou Horseshoe Week 8 results are announced

Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association

Summer League

Week 8

W L

Let’s Geaux 59.5 21.5

Buffet Margaritaville 54.5 26.5

Horseshoes Grt Again 48 33

3 Guys & A Gal 36 45

Let Er Rip 27 54

High scratch point average: (30’) Tim Gilmore 80.6, Calvin Johnson 43.4 and Mary Guzdial 23.3; and (40’) Clyde Landry 52.7, Dwain Arceneaux 48.7 and Dale Pearce 47.6.

High individual ringer percentage: (30’) Gilmore 61.3, Johnson 21.7 and Guzdial 8.3; and (40’) Landry 31.3, Giroir 29.4 and Arceneaux 28.7.

High scratch game: (30’) Gilmore 96, Johnson 54 and Guzdial 34; and (40’) Giroir 69, Landry 68 and Dale Pearce 64.

Most ringers: (one night) Gilmore 79, Landry 48, Glenn Miller 44 and Giroir 44; (one game) Gilmore 30, Landry 20, Giroir 19, Pearce 17, Arceneaux 17 and Miller 16.

Most points one night: Gilmore 257, Landry 178, Giroir 178, Pearce 167, Arceneaux 166 and Miller 165.

High game over average: Giroir 22.1.

High handicap game: Giroir 108, Rhodes 105, Pearce 105, Gilmore 105, Tyler Bourdier 104 and Landry 101.

Best won-loss record: Jim Guzdial 10-2, Bourdier 16-5, Gilmore 15.5-5.5 and Johnson 13-5.

Most points one night – team: Make Horseshoes Great Again 480 and Let’s Geaux 461; and most ringers one night – team: Make Horseshoes Great Again 122 and Let’s Geaux 122.