Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers results

Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association

Summer League

Week 3

................................ W L

Let’s Geaux..............17.5 9.5

Buffet Margaritaville..17 10

Horseshoes Grt Ag.. 12.5 13.5

3 Guys & A Gal ........13 14

Let Er Rip...................9 18

High scratch point average: (30’) Tim Gilmore 80.0, Calvin Johnson 38.7 and Mary Guzdial 23.2; and (40’) Randy Giroir 48.3, Clyde Landry 48.3, Dwain Arceneaux 48.2 and Glenn Miller 46.7.

High individual ringer percentage: (30’) Gilmore 60.3, Johnson 18.3 and Guzdial 7.9; and (40’) Arceneaux 31.7, Landry 30.0 and Giroir 29.2.

High scratch game: (30’) Gilmore 89 and Johnson 46; and (40’) Landry 67, Dale Pearce 62, Giroir 59 and Miller 59.

Most ringers: (one night) Gilmore 79, Giroir 43 and Arceneaux 40; and (one game) Gilmore 28, Landry 20, Giroir 16, Arceneaux 15, Miller 15, Pearce 15 and Arceneaux 15.

Most points: (one night) Gilmore 257, Landry 158, Giroir 155, Arceneaux 150 and Clay Canty 147.

Best won-loss record: Canty 5-1, Landry 5-1, Tyler Bourdier 5-1, Gilmore 6.5-2.5, Miller 4-2, Bryan Phenix 4-2 and Jim Guzdial 4-2.

Most points one night (team): Let’s Geaux 431 and 3 Guys & A Gal 412; and most ringers one night (team) Let’s Geaux 117 and 3 Guys & A Gal 102.