Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association is seeking new members for its league

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association is seeking new members for its 2019 Summer/Fall League.

The league is played at 264 Cotten Road in Kemper Williams Park near Patterson.

A meeting will be held at the horseshoe pits Thursday at 6 p.m. to organize teams.

League play will start July 16, at 6 p.m., weather permitting.

All leagues are handicap and count all.

No experience is needed to join, and men, women, elders and juniors are welcome to participate.

If you do not have horseshoes, some are available to be loaned until new members can purchase their own.

Adult membership is $30 annually for Louisiana and national fees, while junior fees are $7.

Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association membership is $40 per person, which includes league play, club singles and doubles championship tournaments and a year-end banquet in January.

Men under age 70 pitch horseshoes from 40 feet, while women, elders (ages 70-plus) and juniors (ages 12 and over) pitch from 30 feet. Cadets under age 12 pitch from 20 feet.