Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association awards

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association distributed its yearly awards at its banquet in January. Award winners were Tim Gilmore, 30-foot Player of the Year and Male Sportsman; Travis Bourdier, Male Most Improved; Linda Dodson, Female Most Improved; Tyler Bourdier, Junior Player of the Year; and Calvin Johnson, Rookie of the Year. Not pictured is Sue Williams, Female Sportsman of the Year. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)