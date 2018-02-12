Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association Awards

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's 2017 Fall Champs were recognized during the group's awards ceremony last month. Award winners were Al Dodson, Jimmy Percle, Julius Lovell and Tyler Bourdier. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's 2017 City Doubles winners were recognized at an awards ceremony. Winners were Angela Percle and Jimmy Percle, city doubles champs; Tim Gilmore and Gerald Prados, second place; and Dudley Michel and Burnie Williams, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's 2017 Spring Awards winners were David Bourdier, new member and 30-percent patch; Gerald Prados, Spring League Champ, Best Won/Loss record and men high points over average; Tyler Bourdier, new member patch; Travis Bourdier, 30-percent patch; Tim Gilmore, 30-foot high ringer percentage; high scratch point average (both city records) and high ringer game; Linda Dodson, high scratch game, 70-percent patch, high handicap game, and women high point over average; and Calvin Johnson, new member, 20-percent patch. Not pictured are Clyde Landry, 40-foot high ringer percentage; high point game, high scratch game, three-way tie with Jimmy Percle and Dale Pearce for high ringer percentage; Sue Williams, new member and 7.5-ringer percent patches; and Don Williams, new member and 20-percent ringer percent patches. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's City Singles Award winners were Tim Gilmore, City Champion (1st, Class A); Angela Percle, second, Class A; Al Dodson, third, Class A; Linda Dodson, second, Class B; Calvin Johnson, City Champion runner-up, Class C; Chris Rogers, second place, Class C; and Julius Lovell, third place, Class C. Not pictured is Clyde Landry, third place, City Champion and first place Class C, and Randy Giroir, third place Class B. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association distributed a media award to Teche Talk. Teche Talk's Marguerite Robinson receives the award from Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association President Linda Dodson. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's 2017 City Singles Champ was Tim Gilmore, while Angela Percle and Jimmy Percle were the 2017 Doubles City Champions. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association Awards
