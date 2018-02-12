Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association Awards

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's 2017 Spring Awards winners were David Bourdier, new member and 30-percent patch; Gerald Prados, Spring League Champ, Best Won/Loss record and men high points over average; Tyler Bourdier, new member patch; Travis Bourdier, 30-percent patch; Tim Gilmore, 30-foot high ringer percentage; high scratch point average (both city records) and high ringer game; Linda Dodson, high scratch game, 70-percent patch, high handicap game, and women high point over average; and Calvin Johnson, new member, 20-percent patch. Not pictured are Clyde Landry, 40-foot high ringer percentage; high point game, high scratch game, three-way tie with Jimmy Percle and Dale Pearce for high ringer percentage; Sue Williams, new member and 7.5-ringer percent patches; and Don Williams, new member and 20-percent ringer percent patches. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)