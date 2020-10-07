Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association

Fall League

Week 3

..........................W L

Need Ringers...17.5 9.5

She’s Back.........17 10

Four Guys..........15 12

Ringer Time.......4.5 22.5

High scratch point average: (30’) Tim Gilmore 79.4, Pat Pertuit 60.3 and Angela Percle 54.2: and (40’) Randy Giroir 28.9, Dwain Arceneaux 25.3 and Glenn Miller 23.8.

High individual ringer percentage: (30’) Gilmore 61.1, Pertuit 40.8 and Percle 39.2.

High scratch point average: (40’) Randy Giroir 46.8, Glenn Miller 43.8 and Dale Pearce 43.1.

High scratch game: (30’) Gilmore 91, Pertuit 75 and Percle 67; and (40’) Miller 58, Giroir 54 and Pearce 51.

High handicap game: Travis Bourdier 102, Miller 100, Gilmore 100, Tyler Bourdier 97 and Travis Bourdier 93.

Most ringers: (one night) Gilmore 84, Pertuit 49 and Percle 48; and (one game) Gilmore 30, Pertuit 23, Percle 20, Giroir 16, Arceneaux 15 and Miller 15.

Most points one night: Gilmore 262, Pertuit 181, Percle 165, Giroir 148 and Arceneaux 138.

High game over average: Travis Bourdier 18.1.

Best won/loss record: Calvin Johnson 7-2, Giroir 6.5-2.5, Gilmore 6-3, Pearce 6-3, Craig Rink 4-2, Bryan Phenix 4-2, Miller 4-2 and Travis Bourdier 5-4.

Most points one night (team): She’s Back 498 and Need Ringers 357; and most ringers one night (team): She’s Back 143 and Need Ringers 91.