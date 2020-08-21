Bayou Horsehoe Pitchers Week 8 results

Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association

Summer League

Week 8

W L

Let’s Geaux 52.5 19.5

Buffet Margaritaville 46.5 25.5

Horseshoes Great 42 30

3 Guys & A Gal 34 38

Let Er Rip 24 28

High scratch point average: (30’) Tim Gilmore 79.8, Calvin Johnson 43.4 and Mary Guzdial 23.2; and (40’) Clyde Landry 52.7, Dwain Arceneaux 48.5 and Dale Pearce 47.3.

High individual ringer percentage: (30’) Gilmore 60.6, Johnson 21.7 and Guzdiual 7.9; and (40’) Landry 31.3, Arceneaux 29.5 and Giroir 28.2.

High scratch game: (30’) Gilmore 89, Johnston 54 and Guzdial 34; and (40’) Landry 68, Dale Pearce 64 and Giroir 61.

Most ringers: (one night) Gilmore 79, Landry 48 and Glenn Miller 44; and (one game) Gilmore 28, Landry 20, Giroir 17, Pearce 17, Arceneaux 17 and Miller 16.

Most points one night: Gilmore 257, Landry 178, Pearce 167, Arceneaux 166 and Miller 165.

High game over average: Hilton Rhodes 20.7.

High handicap game: Rhodes 105, Pearce 105, Landry 101, Miller 100, Glen Hidalgo 99 and Gilmore 99.

Best won-loss record: Tyler Bourdier 14-4, Jim Guzdial 7-2, Landry 16-5, Craig Rink 13-5, Johnston 13-5 and Gilmore 12.5-5.5

Most points one night – team: Make Horseshoes Great Again 480 and Let’s Geaux 461; and most ringers one night – team: Make Horseshoes Great Again 122 and Let’s Geaux 122.