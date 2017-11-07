The Atchafalaya Redfish Series held its second event recently. The firstplace team was Dylan Vaughn and Cory Toups, whose catch weighed 23.4 pounds. From left are Toups, tournament official Ryan Percle, Vaughn and tournament official Jerome Plaisance. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ryan Percle)
Cole Doiron and Jesse Doiron placed second in the Atchafalaya Redfish Series' second event with a total catch weighing 22 pounts, 11 ounces. From left are tournament official Jerome Plaisance, Cole Doiron, Jesse Doiron and tournament official Ryan Percle. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ryan Percle)
Bud Brunson and Wade Bourg finished third in the Atchafalaya Redfish Series event recently. The duo brought in a catch weighing 22.4 pounds. From left are tournament official Jerome Plaisance, Brunson, tournament official Ryan Percle and Bourg. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ryan Percle)
Byron Carline and Shanie Gaudet won the Big Fish Category at the Atchafalaya Redfish Series' second event. From left are tournament official Jerome Plaisance, Gaudet, tournament official Ryan Percle and Carline. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ryan Percle)
Atchafalaya Red Fish Series Tournament event
(Photos above)