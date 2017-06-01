The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its 4th tournament of the year, the Two-Man Scramble, May 13, at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. First-place gross was won by the team of Cory Powell and Darren Douglas, who combined for a 64. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
First-place net was won by Bryce Beaubouef and Jason Romero, who combined to shoot a 63. Beaubouef, left, is congratulated by Atchafalaya Golf Association tournament official David Burch. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya Golf Association)
Three teams tied for second net with scores of 64. Above, are Atchafalaya Golf Association Tournament official David Burch, Craig Dinger and partner Ron Abshire, Bobby Abshire and partner Casey Crappell and Ira Patureau with partner Rudy Sparks. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Atchafalaya Golf Association Two-man scramble winners
