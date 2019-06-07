Tournament official David Burch, left, congratulates Larry Simpkins, who finished first with an
18 on his final six holes. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Tournament official David Burch, right, congratulates Jacob Marcell, who placed second with a score of 19. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Atchafalaya Golf Association Trifecta winners
The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its Trifecta in May at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild. The format involved competitors playing 18 holes, and after the round, six holes randomly were drawn three times with the top players advancing at each level. Below are the first- and second-place winners.