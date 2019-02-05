David Levingston, second from left, awards first-place prizes to the team of Bill Marin, left, Willie Edwards, second from right, and Ricky Romaire, right, whose team score was 7 under par. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
David Levingston, second from right, is with the second-place team members. From left, are David Burch Sr., Jacob Dubois, Levingston and Ken Conrad. The team scored a 5 under par. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Atchafalaya Golf Association Super Bowl Shamble winners
The Atchafalaya Golf Association conducted its first event of the year, the Super Bowl Shamble, Saturday at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. The event involved three-player teams, randomly drawn, playing a shamble format and recording the best one score on 12 holes and the best two scores on six holes. Tournaments will be planned regularly throughout the season, and players earn points toward eligibility in the year-ending Atchafalaya Golf Association Cup.