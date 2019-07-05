The challenge's winner was Mike Kapp, left, who shot a 2-under par 52. He receives his award from tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Maurice Guidry, left, won the 1st Flight with a 57. He receives his award from tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Gary Stansbury, left, won the 2nd Flight with a 66. He is congratulated by tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Ira Patureau, left, placed second in the Championship Flight with an even par 54. He receives his award from tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
John Provost, left, finished second in 1st Flight with a 59. He receives his award from tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Rudy Sparks, left, placed second in the 2nd Flight with a 67. He receives his award from tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Closest-to-the-hole winners Jason Louviere, left, and Jeremy Hebert, right, are congratulated by tournament official David Burch. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Atchafalaya Golf Association Par 3 Challenge winners
The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its annual tournament Sunday, setting up every hole as a par 3. The format was flighted individual stroke play. Below are the winners.