Todd Bourg, left, won the Net Division with a 60. He earned first place via a scorecard playoff. He is congratulated by tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Ed Selser, left, won the Gross Division of the Atchafalaya Golf Association's One-Man Scramble March 2 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. With him is tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Nick Schwaner, left, placed second in the Net Division of the Atchafalaya Golf Association's One-Man Scramble March 2, scoring a 60. With him is tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Jacob Dubois, left, placed second in the Gross Division of the Atchafalaya Golf Association One-Man Scramble March 2. With him is tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Willie Edwards, right, placed third in the Net Division of the Atchafalaya Golf Association's One-Man Scramble March 2. With him is tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
David Burch won the Closest to the Pin on Hole No. 7 at the Atchafalaya Golf Association's One-Man Scramble March 2. With him is tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Atchafalaya Golf Association One-Man Scramble winners
The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its One-Man Scramble March 2 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. The format included players hitting two balls at each interval and selecting the better one. There were two divisions of play -- Net and Gross.