Atchafalaya Golf Association One-Man Scramble winners

The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its One-Man Scramble March 24. The format allows players to hit two balls on every hole and choose the best one. In the left photo, Ed Selser, left, is congratulated by AGA Tournament official David Burch for winning first-place gross with a 62. In the right photo, Burch congratulates Gary Stansbury, who won first-place net with a 62. The Atchafalaya Golf Association sponsors tournaments throughout the year where points are earned toward eligibility in the final event, the AGA Cup. Next on the schedule is the Masters Par 3 in April. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)