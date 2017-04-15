A record number of players participated in the Atchafalaya Golf Association's One-Man Scramble in March at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Players earned AGA Cup Points to qualify for the year-ending matches. The top 24 make the competition. After the first two events, David Levingston leds the pack with a total of 280 points. Gary Stansbury Sr. and M. Mopi were tied for second with 270 points. Above, Levingston, left, is congratulated by AGA official Doug Streety for winning 1st Low Gross with a 12-under par 60. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
M. Mopi, left, captured 2nd Low Gross with a 62 at the Atchafalaya Golf Association's One-Man Scramble at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson in March. Congratulating Mopi is AGA Official Doug Streety. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Gary Stansbury, left, is congratulated by Atchafalaya Golf Association Official Doug Streety after winning 1st Low Net with a 59 at the Atchafalaya Golf Association's One-Man Scramble at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson in March. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Jeremy Whipple, left, captured 2nd Low Net with a 60 at the Atchafalaya Golf Association's One-Man Scramble at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson in March. Congratulating Whipple is AGA Official Doug Streety. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Chuck Danna, left, finished 3rd Low Net in the Atchafalaya Golf Association One-Man Scramble at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson in March, scoring a 61.5. He is congratulated by Atchafalaya Golf Association Official Doug Streety. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Atchafalaya Golf Association One-Man Scramble winners
(Photos above)