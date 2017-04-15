Atchafalaya Golf Association One-Man Scramble winners

A record number of players participated in the Atchafalaya Golf Association's One-Man Scramble in March at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Players earned AGA Cup Points to qualify for the year-ending matches. The top 24 make the competition. After the first two events, David Levingston leds the pack with a total of 280 points. Gary Stansbury Sr. and M. Mopi were tied for second with 270 points. Above, Levingston, left, is congratulated by AGA official Doug Streety for winning 1st Low Gross with a 12-under par 60. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)