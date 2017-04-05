The Atchafalaya Golf Association Masters Par 3 was played Sunday at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. The tournament was unique in that every hole was set up as a Par 3. Participants earned points to participate in the AGA Cup Matches later in the fall. Winners included, from left, David Levingston (54, tied for second), Mike Kapp (54.5, fourth), Bill Marin (56, tied for fifth), Glenn Jumonville (53, first) and Hans Romero (54, tied for second). Not pictured is Ron Abshire (56, tied for fifth). (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Atchafalaya Golf Association Masters Par 3 winners

Wed, 04/05/2017 - 3:27am Geoffrey Stoute

(Photo above)

