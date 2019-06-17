Chadd Dubois, left, won the tournament with a plus-10. He receives his award from tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Briant Dozar, left, won second place after firing a plus-9. He receives his award from tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Koby Percle, right, placed third in the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Stableford Tournament, scoring a plus-8. He receives his award from tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
David Levingston, right, placed fourth in the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Stableford Tournament, scoring a plus-6. Levingston receives his award from Koby Percle. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
A.J. Cannata, left, placed fifth in the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Stableford Tournament with a plus-6. Cannata receives his award from tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Atchafalaya Golf Association holds Stableford Tournament
The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its Stableford Tournament in late March at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Below are the winners.