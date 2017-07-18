The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its Member-Guest Tournament Saturday. The team of Bill Marin, left, and Brian Purpera, right, finished second with a score of 139. They are congratulated by tournament official Doug Streety. The format was the total of the two net scores. The winning team was Maurice Guidry and Glenn Stockstill with a score of 134. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its Member-Guest Tournament Saturday. The teams of Glenn Jumonville and Gippy LaCoste (not pictured) and Cecil Harris and Les O'Neal tied for third with a score of 141. They are presented their prizes by tournament official Doug Streety. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Atchafalaya Golf Association holds Member-Guest Tournament
