The Atchafalaya Golf Association hosted its fourball tournament in September at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Ricky Granger and Fabian LeMaire won 1st Net with a (64-58) 122. Presenting them their awards is Atchafalaya Golf Association official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Rob Radtke, center, congratulates Andy Lange and David Levingston for winning 1st Gross with a (62-60) 122. at the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Fourball Tournament in September. Levingston shot a 64 on his own ball. The format was the better ball of the two players. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Corey Hullin and Bryan Saunier scored a 123 to capture 2nd Net at the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Fourball tournament in September. Presenting them their award is Atchafalaya Golf Association official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Atchafalaya Golf Association official David Levingston, center, congratulates Grant Arceneaux and Carl Anderson for a two-day total of 126 and 3rd Place Net during the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Fourball tournament in September. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Atchafalaya Golf Association Fourball winners

Wed, 10/04/2017 - 7:03pm Geoffrey Stoute

(Photos below)

