Atchafalaya Golf Asociation Match Play Tournament top finishers

The Atchalaya Golf Association held its Match Play Tournament this past weekend at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. The event featured nine-hole matches, which began Friday. Each golfer was placed in a pool with three other competitors and played a nine-hole match against each, with two golfers advancing. Players continued in single-elimination match play. TJ Banks, right in the top photo, won the event, while DJ Jackson was runner-up. Tournament official David Burch congratulates both. Burch and David Levingston lost in the semifinals to finish tied for third place. (Submitted Photos/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)