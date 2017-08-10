The Atchalaya Golf Association held its Match Play Tournament this past weekend at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. The event featured nine-hole matches, which began Friday. Each golfer was placed in a pool with three other competitors and played a nine-hole match against each, with two golfers advancing. Players continued in single-elimination match play. TJ Banks, right in the top photo, won the event, while DJ Jackson was runner-up. Tournament official David Burch congratulates both. Burch and David Levingston lost in the semifinals to finish tied for third place. (Submitted Photos/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Atchafalaya Golf Asociation Match Play Tournament top finishers

Thu, 08/10/2017 - 12:44pm Geoffrey Stoute

(Photos above)

