Ascension rallies past Hanson in 8-5 victory

Jeffrey Elkins ripped a homer and a double while supporting the pitching of SeanMicheal Brady as the No. 11 seed Ascension Episcopal School Blue Gators rallied for an 8-5 win over the No. 6 seed Hanson Memorial Tigers in the Select Baseball playoffs Division IV Wednesday at the Amar Lancon Field.

AES’ Brady picked up the mound win after going seven complete innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits with four walks and five strikeouts.

Hanson’s Spencer Bishop started on the hill, working 5.67 innings, surrendering seven runs (2 earned) on nine hits with five walks and four strikeouts.

Brock Broussard appeared in relief of Bishop, going 1.33 frames, allowing one run (none earned) on two hits with two walks and one strikeout.

AES jumped outfront by a 2-0 lead in the top half of the first inning before the Hanson Memorial Tigers knotted the game at 2-2 in the bottom half of the first inning. Hanson secured a 4-2 lead in the bottom half of the second inning before AES struck for six runs in the top half of the sixth frame to take a comeback 8-4 lead. The Tigers managed one run in the bottom of the seventh frame as AES hung on for the 8-5 win.

Leading hitters for the Blue Gators were: Seth Kersetter, 3 for 4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jeffrey Elkins, 2 for 2, homer, double, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Eli Mouton, 2 for 4; Will Fox, 1 for 3 and Austin Arceneaux, 2 for 4.

Top hitters for Hanson were: Noah Judice, 1 for 2, double, run; Chase Mensman, 2 for 4, double, run, RBI; Luke Rodriguez, 1 for 3, triple, RBI; Peyton Trahan, 1 for 3, run; Brock Broussard, 1 for 3, double.