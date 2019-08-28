Area teams take part in jamboree

Hanson Memorial, Centerville, Franklin and West St. Mary will participate in high school jamboree action to kick off the 2019 prep season.

Centerville will host the annual Centerville Jamboree on Thursday at Bulldog Stadium beginning at 6 p.m.

In the opener, the Hanson Memorial Tigers will take on the Convenant Christian Lions at 6 p.m. in the 2019 Centerville Jamboree.

The Centerville Bulldogs will do battle with the Central Catholic of Morgan City Eagles at 7 p.m. in the second contest of the Centerville Jamboree.

On Friday, the West St. Mary Wolfpack will square off against the Franklin Hornets in the annual Franklin Jamboree at 6 p.m. at J. C. Dry Stadium.

Centerville and Franklin will host jamboree action Thursday and Friday to kick off the 2019 prep football season.