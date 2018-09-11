Alcorn State University routs Louisiana College 78-0

The Alcorn State University football program posted the most points Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium history in a 78-0 victory against Louisiana College on a rainy Saturday evening.

The Braves (1-1) took control early, leading Louisiana College (0-1) 21-0 at the 10:33 mark of the first quarter and never looked back. It started on a blocked punt by senior Johnathon Hauer, which resulted in a touchdown return by senior Alvin Wilson.

Alcorn then scored on its first offensive play on a 54-yard pass from senior Noah Johnson to junior Raidarious Anderson.

The Braves used nearly their entire depth chart for the second consecutive week. All four quarterbacks played and scored a touchdown. Alcorn’s quarterbacks combined for five passing touchdowns and two rushing scores.

Johnson got the start and went 7-for-9 throwing for 95 yards and two touchdown passes. He also rushed for 39 yards and a score. Sophomore Felix Harper threw for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

Alcorn’s offense spread it around as 12 different student-athletes recorded a carry and 10 different wide receivers caught a pass. Touchdown runs were tallied by Johnson, freshman Jyron Russell, senior P.J. Simmons, freshman Trey Turner and sophomore Jamaskian Chapman.

Touchdown passes were caught by Anderson, senior Dayall Harris, junior Tavares Johnson, junior Chris Blair and sophomore LeCharles Pringle.

The Braves spread out the tackles defensively. Junior Solomon Muhammad led the team with 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. Senior Derrian Meminger also notched 1.5 sacks. Senior Isiah Thomas pulled in an interception.

Louisiana College quarterback Skyler Bonneau was limited to 8-for-26 passing with an interception.

Julius Johnson stood out defensively for the Wildcats with a game-high 13 tackles.

As a team, the Braves outgained Louisiana College 629-36 in total offense. Alcorn rushed for 381 yards and passed for 248. The Braves were 8-for-8 in red-zone scoring.

Louisiana College had the ball first but was forced to punt after a three-and-out. It included a sack by Muhammad on third down.

On the punt, Hauer came dashing in from the right and cleanly blocked it, as Wilson scooped it up and returned it for a touchdown.

After another three-and-out by the Alcorn defense, the Braves scored on their first offensive play, a bomb pass as Johnson found Anderson behind the secondary for the score. Alcorn led 14-0 at the 11:16 mark of the first quarter.

To start Louisiana College’s third possession, the Wildcats kept it on the ground on the first play when senior Trae Ferrell stripped Louisiana College running back Melvin Young for a fumble. Muhammad recovered at the 9-yard line.

Alcorn scored on the ensuing play on a 9-yard sprint by Simmons to the right to lead 21-0 at the 10:33 mark.

The Braves increased their advantage to 27-0 with 5:18 left in the first after Johnson connected with Blair in the back of the end-zone for a 14-yard touchdown.

Alcorn upped its edge to 34-0 early in the second quarter on a 5-yard run by Johnson.

The Braves blocked their second punt of the game when junior Allen Bruce raced in and got a hand on the ball deep in Louisiana College territory. It resulted in a 20-yard field goal by junior Corey McCullough to go up 37-0 with 7:11 to play in the half.

With 1:10 left, Alcorn scored on a 6-yard pass from Harper to Harris to make it a 44-0 game.

An interception by Thomas near the end of the half gave the Braves another chance to add-on before the intermission, Alcorn cashed-in on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Harper to Tavares Johnson, which changed the score to 51-0.

Alcorn scored on its first possession of the second half to lead 58-0. The scoring play was a 9-yard run up the middle by Turner.

Sophomore quarterback Thaddeus Peyton entered the game at quarterback midway through the third quarter and the Braves marched right down the field for the score. The Braves scored on a 49-yard pass to Pringle as he outran the defense to increase the lead to 65-0.

The Braves continued to pour it on early in the fourth quarter, as Chapman broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown rush up the middle. Junior Kevon Marsh, a Morgan City High alum, also had an 11-yard first down run on the series. The two-point conversion failed, but Alcorn led 71-0 at the 14:50 mark.

Marsh finished the game with four carries for 26 yards.

Alcorn’s final score came on a 4-yard quarterback-keeper by Russell with 4:19 remaining.

Louisiana College freshman DeAndre Diggs, a Patterson High alum, had three tackles (one solo and two assists).