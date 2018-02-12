AGA Super Bowl Shamble winners

The fourth annual Atchafalaya Golf Association Super Bowl Shamble was held recently.Tanner Manuel and M. Mopi, both not pictured, won Low Gross with a score of 65. Bill Marin, top photo, left, and Glenn Jumonville, top photo, right, tied Ed Selser, bottom photo, left, and Rudy Sparks, bottom photo right, for Low Net honors with a score of 64. With both duos is David Burch Jr. of the Atchafalaya Golf Association. The event marked the beginning of the AGA Season and the first tournament where points are earned toward qualification

for the popular AGA Cup, a Ryder Cup style competition made up of the top 24 point earners. New players are welcome. For more information and the fullschedule, visit www.atchafalayagolf.com. (Submitted Photos/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild).