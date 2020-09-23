8 from LSU on Preseason SEC Team

Reigning national champion LSU placed eight players on the 2020 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, the league office announced on Thursday.

Headlining the list of LSU players on the All-SEC team include cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety JaCoby Stevens, who were both named to the first team. Stingley returns for his sophomore season after earning consensus All-America honors as a freshman. He led the SEC in interceptions with six and passes defended with 21. Stingley also earned a spot on the second team as an all-purpose player.

Stevens, a senior, was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week three times in 2019, and he finished second on the team in tackles with 92, sacks with five and was third in tackles for loss with nine. Stevens also intercepted three passes a year ago.

Second-team selections include offensive linemen Ed Ingram and Austin Deculus along with wide receiver Terrace Mars-hall Jr. and placekicker Cade York.

Third-team selections for the Tigers are freshman tight end Arik Gilbert and senior defensive tackle Glen Logan.

This marks the 18th consecutive year of the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.

LSU opens the 2020 season on Saturday against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on CBS.