The 2019 Babe Ruth state softball tournament is being held locally

The Babe Ruth State Softball Tournament is being held at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson.

The tournament began Thursday with pool play for ages 8U-12U teams, while 14U and 16U teams began bracket play Thursday. The 8U-12U teams will begin bracket play Friday, and the tournament will conclude Sunday.

Locally, Patterson will have 8U, 10U and 12U teams competing.

In 8U play, Patterson will receive a first-round bye and meet the winner of Pierre Part and Kenner Friday at 3 p.m.

Other 8U teams participating are Harahan, Terrebonne, Kentwood and St. Charles.

In 10U action, Patterson will play St. Charles Friday at 1 p.m. The winner of the Patterson/St. Charles contest will meet the winner of the Kentwood/Jefferson Parish Recreation District West winner Saturday at 3 p.m.

Other 10U all-star teams participating are Iberville, Kenner, East Feliciana, Terrebonne and Jefferson Parish Recreation District East.

In 12U action, Patterson received a first-round bye and will meet the winner of St. Charles and Terrebonne Nationals Friday at 3 p.m.

Other teams competing are Jefferson Parish Recreation District West, Iberville, Terrebonne Americans and Jefferson Parish Recreation District East.

Patterson has won the last two Babe Ruth 12U World Series.

All age groups will feature double-elimination brackets.