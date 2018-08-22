100 Black Men of St. Mary 5k Fun Run/Walk Sept. 1

The 100 Black of St. Mary Parish are busy teasing and enticing runners and walkers who sign up early this year, for their annual fun run and walk.

The event, a running and walking 5K, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year. It will be held Sept 1st at 8 a.m. the Saturday morning of the 83rd Annual Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival.

“We’re holding an open call for runners and walkers to register right now, to get a better handle on our event, which thank God, just keeps growing and growing,” said Clarence Robinson Jr., president of the organization.

Proceeds from the 5K, held this year, are used to award scholarships to one graduating senior from each St. Mary Parish High School – West St. Mary, Franklin, Centerville, Patterson, Berwick, and Morgan City.

The 100 Black Men of St. Mary is a non-profit community service organization which is comprised solely of African-American men, who reside in Iberia and St. Mary Parishes.

Robinson estimates that nearly $70,000 has been awarded in scholarships since the first pair of tennis shoes left the starting line, which at the corner of Front and Everett Streets, near Morgan City Hall in the historic district.

This year’s first place male and female winner will each receive $300 in cash. Trophies and metals will be awarded to the top male and female finishers in each the following age categories: 13 and under, 14-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54 and 55 and over.

Runners and walkers can download an application at www.kbze.com the website of KBZE 105.9FM, the host radio station for the event. There, you will also find video, a news story on the race’s namesake, Marcus Jones.

Late registration begins at 7a.m. in front of Morgan City Hall, located on the corner of First and Everett Streets.

Also, credit card registration is available by calling 985-312-2154.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call Clarence Robinson Jr., Race Director at 985-255-9775.

For more information on the 100 Black Men of St. Mary, including an application to join the organization, visit www.100blackmenstmary.org.