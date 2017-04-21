Wiley tosses no-hitter, Berwick clinches share of district crown

Berwick’s Cameron Wiley no-hit North Vermilion as the Panthers eased past their District 8-3A foes from Vermilion Parish, 10-0, in five innings in Berwick Tuesday and clinched a share of the District 8-3A crown in the process.

Wiley, one of nine Berwick seniors, fittingly recorded the no-no on Senior Day for the Panthers. In five innings, he surrendered four walks, hit two batters and fanned six.

Tuesday’s contest was a matchup of Class 3A’s No. 3- and No. 4-ranked squads, according to the latest Louisiana High S c h o o l A t h l e t i c Association power rankings. Berwick entered the game at No. 3 and North Vermilion at No. 4.

With one game remaining in league play, Berwick is 9-2 in district, while North Vermilion and E.D. White are 8-3. If the Panthers defeat North Vermilion on the road Thursday, the Panthers will win the district crown outright. If North Vermilion wins and E.D. White loses at home to Patterson Thursday, Berwick and North Vermilion will share the district crown.

If North Vermilion and E.D. White win Thursday, B e r w i c k , N o r t h Vermilion and E.D. White each will share the league crown.

In Tuesday’s win, Berwick scored a run in the first, three in the second, two in the fourth and four in the fifth. The game was called due to the mercy rule following Berwick senior Bradley Gray’s 2-RBI double to centerfield in the fifth.

Berwick stole 10 bases.

Offensively, senior Cody Roberie finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs for Berwick, while Wiley was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Other top Berwick offensive contributors included Gray, 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs, a stolen base and a run; senior Andrew Askew, 1-for-3, a double and two RBIs; senior Grant Oubre, 1-for-2, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs; and Mitchell Sanford, 1-for-2, an RBI, a stolen base and a run.

Berwick (20-8 overall, 9-2 in district) will return to action Thursday when it travels to meet North Vermilion at 4 p.m.

Patterson falls to E.D. White

E.D. White, Division II’s top-ranked squad, defeated Patterson, 4-0, in District 8-3A action at Patterson Tuesday.

The Cardinals scored two runs apiece in the second and fifth innings.

Patterson was held to just one hit, a 1-for-3 performance by Jamey Fabre.

Joel Singleton suffered the loss. In seven innings, he surrendered four runs (two earned) on seven hits with three walks and one strikeout.

Patterson (13-17, 4-7) will return to action Wednesday when it travels to face E.D. White in a 1 p.m. contest in Thibodaux.

Also, Patterson’s makeup game Friday with St. James has been cancelled, while the Lumberjacks will conclude their regular season at home Saturday at 11 against Episcopal School of Acadiana.