Wiley, Hidalgo earn top pitching honors in respective classes on LBCA All-State teams

Two Tri-City area baseball players earned Pitcher of the Year honors in their respective classes on the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association All-State teams, which were released Monday.

Berwick High School’s Cameron Wiley, who now is at LSU Eunice, was named Class 3A’s Pitcher of the Year, while Central Catholic High School’s Blake Hidalgo, who is a walk-on this year for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s baseball team, was named Class 1A Pitcher of the Year.

Hidalgo was joined in 1A on the team by teammates, pitcher Gregory Leger, who is attending Wharton County Junior College in Wharton, Texas, for baseball, and outfielder Samarick Paul, who now is a wide receiver at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas.

Wiley finished his senior season with a 10-3 mark and a 1.54 earned run average. In 72.67 innings, he surrendered 27 runs (16 earned) on 29 hits with 44 walks and fanned 99.

Offensively, he batted .352 with 38 hits, including nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and 24 RBIs. He scored 31 runs and stole 15 bases. He had a .474 on-base percentage and a .556 slugging percentage.

Hidalgo concluded his senior season with an 8-1 mark, a 0.78 earned run average and 95 strikeouts and 20 walks.

Leger recorded a 7-3 mark and a 2.35 ERA with 77 strikeouts and 27 walks. He also hit .427 with seven doubles, three home runs and 27 RBIs.

Paul hit .359 with eight doubles, four triples and 23 RBIs.

Central Catholic finished its season as Division IV runner-up with a 27-8 mark, while Berwick was a Class 3A semifinalist, finishing its season with a 23-10 mark.

In Class 3A, Chance Clark of state champion South Beauregard was named Player of the Year, while South Beauregard coach Jeremy Deville and St. Louis Catholic Coach John Michael Collins were Coaches of the Year.

Other players from Berwick’s district to make the squad were: E.D. White freshman pitcher Devin Desandro, Erath junior pitcher Mason Granger, North Vermilion senior catcher Charlie Gallusser, North Vermilion senior infielder Connor Dupuy, E.D. White sophomore outfielder Wes Toups, E.D. White senior designated hitter Stephen Soignet, Erath senior utility selection Bren Faulk and Erath junior utility player Chandler LeBlanc.

In Class 1A, senior Jeffrey Elkins of Division IV state champion Ascension Episcopal was named Player of the Year, while Ascension Episcopal’s Lonny Landry and Michael Duke of Class 1A state champion LaSalle shared Coach of the Year honors.

Other players from Central Catholic’s district who were recognized included Ascension Episcopal sophomore pitcher Sean Michael Brady, Vermilion Catholic senior pitcher Harrison Vicknair, Ascension Episcopal sophomore infielder Seth Kerkstetter and Hanson Memorial senior designated hitter Chase Mensmen.