Tri-City area's four volleyball teams are playoff bound

The Tri-City area’s four volleyball teams qualified for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association state volleyball playoffs in their respective brackets.

Morgan City and Berwick in Division III, Patterson in Division IV and Central Catholic in Division V each made the fields in their respective classes.

While Central Catholic (30-11) Division V’s No. 4 seed, received a first-round bye, Morgan City, Berwick and Patterson each will play Tuesday.

Patterson (10-10) is the No. 20 seed in Division IV and will travel to LaPlace to face No. 13 St. Charles Catholic (14-18) at 3:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Morgan City (20-15), Division III’s No. 9 seed, will host No. 24 seed Iowa (16-18) Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Berwick (16-23), Division III’s No. 21 seed, will travel to the Lake Charles area to face No. 12 seed Westlake (22-13) Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

MCHS finishes 2-2 at Dunham tourney

Morgan City High School finished 2-2 this weekend at Dunham’s tournament.

Among the Lady Tigers’ wins was an upset against Ursuline Academy, which entered the game ranked No. 4 in the latest Division III power rankings.

The Lady Tigers also defeated Madison Prep and Westlake but fell to St. Michael the Archangel, Division III’s No. 3 team, and East Ascension, which is ranked No. 2 in Division I.

Morgan City defeated Ursuline Academy, Morgan City 2-1 (23-25, 25-21, 15-12), fell to St. Michael the Archangel 2-0 (25-18, 25-13), fell to East Ascension 2-0 (25-14, 25-20, defeated Madison Prep 2-0 (25-9, 25-13) and defeated Westlake 2-0 (25-20, 25-19).

No individual statistics were available.

Thursday, Morgan City fell to Vandebilt Catholic, Division III’s top-ranked squad, 3-0 (25-14, 25-8, 25-17).

Kennedy Hebert led Morgan City with nine kills, two digs and one solo block. Other top Morgan City contributors were Jolee Nini, 18 assists, one ace and two digs; Allie Vincent 12 digs; and Sh’diamond Holly, five kills and one solo block.

In junior varsity action, Morgan City fell 2-1 (25-23, 12-25, 8-15).

Vandebilt Catholic defeated Morgan City 2-0 (25-11, 25-15) in freshman action.

Berwick drops

two games

The Berwick Lady Panthers dropped their final two games of the regular season, losing to E.D. White in District 8-III play Tuesday and to Division I Thibodaux on Senior Night Thursday.

Against E.D. White, Berwick fell 3-0 (25-16, 25-5, 25-22).

Berwick had 84 digs, led by Maci Broussard’s 22.

Alyssa Gray led Berwick with three kills, four assists and 13 digs. Other top Berwick contributors included Brittany Roberie, one ace and 16 digs; Abby Sanford, one ace and 14 digs; Lauren Skinner, six kills and five digs; Hannah Henry, nine assists and five digs; Katie Conrad, three kills, one assist, two digs and one solo block; and Morgan Toups, two kills, four digs and one solo block.

In junior varsity action, Berwick fell 2-0 (25-6, 25-9).

Bronwyn Colbert led Berwick with two kills, two digs and one solo block. Other top Berwick contributors were Isabella Lodrigue, nine digs; Megan Lipari, six digs; Emily Lousteau, three assists and one digs; Lindsie Giroir, one ace and three digs; Arianna Jones, one kill, one solo block and one block assist; and Makaylin Carver, one block assist.

Against Thibodaux, Berwick fell 3-2 (25-22, 25-22, 24-26, 16-25, 6-15).

Berwick had 91 digs in the loss, led by 22 from Roberie. Roberie added one assist.

Gray led Berwick with five kills, 14 assists, one ace and 16 digs. Other top Berwick contributors included Henry, one kill, seven assists, one ace and nine digs; Sanford, one kill, three aces and 15 digs; Skinner, seven kills, four digs and one solo block; Hanna McCue, eight kills and two assists; Ryleigh Arnold, four kills, one assist and six digs; Broussard, 11 digs; Toups, two kills, three digs and three solo blocks; and Conrad, two kills, two aces and five digs

CCHS wins final two regular season games

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles won their final two regular season games, topping Division III Madison Prep Tuesday in Baton Rouge and Division II Ellender Wednesday on Senior Night in Morgan City.

Against Madison Prep, Central Catholic won 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-11).

Central Catholic had 12 aces, led by seven from Bailee Lipari. Lipari added one kill and one dig.

Yani Johnson led the Lady Eagles with 14 kills, one ace and three solo blocks. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Katie Hoffpauir, 16 assists, two aces and three digs; Taylor Picou, two kills, eight assists and one dig; and Quincee Wiggins, one assist and five digs

Against Ellender, Central Catholic won 3-0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-15).

Central Catholic had 41 kills, led by Johnson’s 12. She added one solo block.

Other top Central Catholic contributors were Picou, two kills, 16 assists, three aces and five digs; Hoffpauir, one kill, 13 assists, three aces and three digs; Sydney Williams, five kills, one assist, three digs and one solo block;

Caroline Green, seven kills and three solo blocks; Quincee Wiggins, one kill, one assist and 11 digs; and Bailee Lipari, three kills, one ace and five digs.

Patterson drops

regular-season finale

The Patterson High School Lumberjills dropped its regular season finale, a District 2-IV contest at Catholic High-New Iberia, 3-0 Tuesday.

Patterson fell by scores of 25-10, 25-21 and 25-20.

No individual stats were available.