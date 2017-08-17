Prep scrimmages to be held this week

High school football teams across Louisiana will take their next step in their preseason preparations this week as they partake in scrimmages.

Locally, three of the Tri-City area’s four teams will scrimmage opponents. Thursday, Central Catholic will host Covenant Christian at 5:30 p.m. at the Eagles’ practice field, while Patterson will travel to face St. James in a 6 p.m. scrimmage Thursday.

Friday, Berwick will host West St. Mary at 6:30 p.m., while Morgan City will split its team for an intrasquad scrimmage at Tiger Stadium at 6 p.m.

The teams will make their final preseason preps next week with the Tri-City area hosting two jamborees.

On Aug. 24, Central Catholic will host its inaugural Eagle Jamboree, sponsored by Taco Bell, at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City, while Aug. 25, Morgan City High School will host the Taco Bell Jamboree.

In Central Catholic’s jamboree, Covenant Christian will meet East Iberville at 6 p.m., followed by Central Catholic facing Centerville at approximately 7:30 p.m.

In the Taco Bell Jamboree Friday, Berwick will meet South Plaquemine at 6 p.m., followed by a matchup between Morgan City and Patterson that will begin between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.